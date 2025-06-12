The Analyst Verdict: Jakks Pacific In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jakks Pacific, presenting an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jakks Pacific by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jakks Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jakks Pacific. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jakks Pacific compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jakks Pacific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Jakks Pacific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Jakks Pacific's Background

Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-product line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets, sells and distributes toys and related kid-targeted consumer products, inclusive of kids indoor and outdoor furniture, costumes and various product lines in the sporting goods and home furnishings space. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets, and others. The company's products have been divided into two segments: (i) Toys/Consumer Products and (ii) Costumes.

Financial Milestones: Jakks Pacific's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jakks Pacific's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.73% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Jakks Pacific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jakks Pacific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Jakks Pacific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

