The Analyst Verdict: ITT In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for ITT (NYSE:ITT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $163.0, along with a high estimate of $179.00 and a low estimate of $148.00. Highlighting a 5.01% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $171.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of ITT by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $148.00|$179.00 | |Jeffrey Hammond |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $150.00|$170.00 | |Damian Karas |UBS |Raises |Buy | $168.00|$165.00 | |Nathan Jones |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $179.00|$180.00 | |Jeffrey Hammond |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $170.00|$164.00 |

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ITT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ITT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into ITT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ITT analyst ratings.

Discovering ITT: A Closer Look

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

ITT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ITT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.05% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

