The Analyst Verdict: Itron In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Itron, revealing an average target of $113.2, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $102.00. Marking an increase of 9.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $103.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Itron by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $130.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $109.00 $109.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $85.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $115.00 $105.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $112.00 $102.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $109.00 $103.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $102.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Itron. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Itron compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Itron's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Itron's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Itron analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Itron

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Understanding the Numbers: Itron's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Itron showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.0% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Itron's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITRI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 EF Hutton Maintains Buy Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ITRI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.