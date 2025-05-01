The Analyst Verdict: Ionis Pharmaceuticals In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $54.15, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 7.66% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $45.00 - Joshua Smith Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $39.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $47.00 $51.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $64.00 $67.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ionis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ionis Pharmaceuticals Better

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -46.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.41. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IONS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IONS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.