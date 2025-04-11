The Analyst Verdict: Invitation Homes In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.57, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has decreased by 4.97% from the previous average price target of $37.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Invitation Homes is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Buck Horne |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $36.00|$40.00 | |Haendel St. Juste |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $36.00|$33.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $37.00|$36.00 | |Jade Rahmani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $36.00|$35.00 | |Richard Hightower |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $36.00|$38.00 | |Adam Kramer |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $35.00|$39.00 | |Derek Johnston |Deutsche Bank |Lowers |Hold | $33.00|$41.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Invitation Homes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Invitation Homes analyst ratings.

Delving into Invitation Homes's Background

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Invitation Homes showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.58% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for INVH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Mizuho Upgrades Neutral Outperform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INVH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.