The Analyst Verdict: Invitation Homes In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $37.57, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.16% from the previous average price target of $37.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Invitation Homes among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $37.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $36.00 $35.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $38.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $38.00 $37.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Invitation Homes: A Closer Look

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 84,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Breaking Down Invitation Homes's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.74%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

