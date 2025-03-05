The Analyst Verdict: Invitation Homes In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Invitation Homes and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 5.88% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Invitation Homes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $36.00 $35.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $38.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $39.00 Derek Johnston Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $33.00 $41.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Overweight $38.00 - Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $40.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Invitation Homes: A Closer Look

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Invitation Homes: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

