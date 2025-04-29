The Analyst Verdict: Insulet In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Insulet, presenting an average target of $324.57, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $293.00. Marking an increase of 11.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $290.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Insulet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Announces |Outperform | $340.00|- | |Joanne Wuensch |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $355.00|$310.00 | |Jayson Bedford |Raymond James |Raises |Outperform | $328.00|$294.00 | |Mathew Blackman |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $293.00|$245.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $310.00|$285.00 | |Lawrence Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $322.00|$305.00 | |Kyle Rose |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $324.00|$304.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insulet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Insulet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Insulet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insulet analyst ratings.

About Insulet

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 500,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Insulet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Insulet displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Insulet faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

