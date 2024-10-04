The Analyst Verdict: Inovio Pharmaceuticals In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 14.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Inovio Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $7.00 $8.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $33.00 $40.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $8.00 $11.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inovio Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Inovio Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Background

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.

Key Indicators: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -31993.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inovio Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -33.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inovio Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Inovio Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

