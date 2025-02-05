The Analyst Verdict: Ingredion In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $155.75, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $133.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.41% lower than the prior average price target of $161.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ingredion's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $167.00 $178.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $133.00 $147.00 Ben Bienvenu Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $155.00 Cody Ross UBS Raises Buy $173.00 $165.00

Delving into Ingredion's Background

Ingredion is an ingredients provider for the food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company processes corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients. The company has two main product lines: specialty and core ingredients. Specialty ingredients includes starch-based texturizers, natural alternative sweeteners such as stevia, and plant proteins for alternative dairy and snacks. Core ingredients includes sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup, and commodity starches, such as those used for sustainable packaging.

Key Indicators: Ingredion's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ingredion faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.02% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Ingredion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingredion's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingredion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.55%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ingredion's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

