The Analyst Verdict: Ingersoll Rand In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ingersoll Rand, revealing an average target of $100.9, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.12% increase from the previous average price target of $99.78.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Ingersoll Rand among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $97.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $88.00 $93.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Maintains Hold $85.00 $85.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $102.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $109.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $101.00 $106.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $106.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $102.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ingersoll Rand's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ingersoll Rand's Background

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Ingersoll Rand's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ingersoll Rand showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.04% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ingersoll Rand's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ingersoll Rand's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

