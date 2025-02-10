The Analyst Verdict: Illumina In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Illumina and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $153.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $247.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has decreased by 9.19% from the previous average price target of $169.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Illumina's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $100.00 $130.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $247.00 $250.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $135.00 $145.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $145.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $156.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $165.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Illumina's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Illumina: A Closer Look

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2023 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Financial Insights: Illumina

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Illumina faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 65.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 11.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

