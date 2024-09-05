The Analyst Verdict: IGM Biosciences In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Ratings for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.4, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.55% increase from the previous average price target of $17.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive IGM Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $20.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IGM Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IGM Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for IGM Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of IGM Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of IgM antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its IgM antibody technology platform is suited for developing T cell engagers, receptor cross-linking agonists, and targeted cytokines. Its product candidate, Aplitabart: An IgM antibody targeting Death Receptor 5 (DR5) proteins, for the treatment of colorectal cancer; Imvotamab: A bispecific for severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and one for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); and IGM-2644: A bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins, currently planned for evaluation in autoimmune disease.

IGM Biosciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IGM Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 179.91% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IGM Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3819.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -33.78%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IGM Biosciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IGM Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

