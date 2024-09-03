The Analyst Verdict: IGC Pharma In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for IGC Pharma (AMEX:IGC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $3.5, a high estimate of $3.75, and a low estimate of $3.25. Observing a 5.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $3.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of IGC Pharma among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $3.75 $3.50 Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Raises Buy $3.50 $3.25 James Molloy Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $3.50 - Edward Woo Ascendiant Capital Maintains Buy $3.25 $3.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IGC Pharma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IGC Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of IGC Pharma's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IGC Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IGC Pharma analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma Inc develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimer's disease, period cramps, premenstrual syndrome and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimer's cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol-based formulation that is in a 146-person Phase 2 clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's. IGC also markets a wellness brand, Holief, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.

IGC Pharma's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining IGC Pharma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -50.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IGC Pharma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -874.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IGC Pharma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -31.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IGC Pharma's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -23.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: IGC Pharma's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.