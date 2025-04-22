The Analyst Verdict: IAC In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IAC, presenting an average target of $65.2, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. A decline of 5.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of IAC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $45.00|$60.00 | |Cory Carpenter |JP Morgan |Announces |Overweight | $60.00|- | |Justin Patterson |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $64.00|$60.00 | |Jason Helfstein |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $70.00|$72.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$105.00 | |Nicholas Jones |JMP Securities |Lowers |Market Outperform| $64.00|$70.00 | |Kunal Madhukar |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $54.00|$55.00 | |Youssef Squali |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $76.00|$80.00 | |Ross Sandler |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $61.00|$66.00 | |Ygal Arounian |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $58.00|$56.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to IAC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IAC compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IAC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of IAC's market position.

Get to Know IAC Better

IAC Inc is comprised of businesses including Angi Inc, Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its Digital and Print businesses. Angi segment offers repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping services. Care.com segment is a online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets and homes and for caregivers to connect with families seeking care services. Search segment consists of a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations.

A Deep Dive into IAC's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: IAC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IAC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IAC's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): IAC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: IAC's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

