The Analyst Verdict: Hyatt Hotels In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $158.93, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A decline of 2.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $151.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $146.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $151.00 $141.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00 Joseph Greff JP Morgan Raises Overweight $180.00 $171.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Announces Neutral $160.00 -

All You Need to Know About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hyatt Hotels

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

