The Analyst Verdict: HubSpot In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 6 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated HubSpot and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $645.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $767.00 and a low estimate of $460.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.2% lower than the prior average price target of $695.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of HubSpot among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $600.00 $700.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $625.00 $725.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $580.00 $640.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $460.00 $520.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $570.00 $655.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $650.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $750.00 $725.00 Drew Foster Citigroup Lowers Buy $767.00 $798.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $730.00 $730.00 Richard Davis Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $680.00 $700.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $635.00 $710.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $575.00 $600.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $655.00 $675.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of HubSpot's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HubSpot analyst ratings.

Get to Know HubSpot Better

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Breaking Down HubSpot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.