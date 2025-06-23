The Analyst Verdict: Houlihan Lokey In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Houlihan Lokey, revealing an average target of $177.6, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.79% from the previous average price target of $176.20.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $192.00 $159.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $185.00 $183.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $170.00 $179.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $156.00 $190.00

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments world-wide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. The Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2, Houlihan Lokey adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

