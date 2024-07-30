The Analyst Verdict: Hologic In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hologic, presenting an average target of $88.25, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $86.29, the current average has increased by 2.27%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Hologic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $91.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $82.00 $81.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $78.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $87.00 - David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $95.00 $89.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hologic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hologic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hologic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hologic's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hologic analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hologic Better

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (60% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (14% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (11%), and skeletal health (1%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hologic's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HOLX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HOLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.