The Analyst Verdict: Hilton Grand Vacations In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 3 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 2 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.4, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $45.70, the current average has increased by 3.72%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hilton Grand Vacations by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $45.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $34.00 $30.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $38.00 $46.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $30.00 $42.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $51.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $42.00 $37.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $41.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hilton Grand Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hilton Grand Vacations's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hilton Grand Vacations analyst ratings.

Discovering Hilton Grand Vacations: A Closer Look

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hilton Grand Vacations

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hilton Grand Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HGV

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HGV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.