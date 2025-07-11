The Analyst Verdict: HF Sinclair In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $40.89, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Marking an increase of 2.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $39.89.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of HF Sinclair among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $61.00 $49.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $32.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $40.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $29.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $44.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $40.00 $46.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $29.00 $35.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HF Sinclair's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into HF Sinclair's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

Financial Milestones: HF Sinclair's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HF Sinclair's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: HF Sinclair's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

