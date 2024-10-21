The Analyst Verdict: Healthpeak Properties In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.75, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 11.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.25.

A clear picture of Healthpeak Properties's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $24.00 $23.00 James Kammert Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Michael Bilerman Citigroup Raises Neutral $22.00 $20.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Healthpeak Properties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Healthpeak Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 748 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Healthpeak Properties

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Healthpeak Properties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

