The Analyst Verdict: Hanmi Financial In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.5, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a 11.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $19.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hanmi Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $22.00 $17.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hanmi Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hanmi Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hanmi Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hanmi Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hanmi Financial analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp is a Los Angeles-based bank that caters to Korean-Americans and other multi-ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The bank mainly focuses on small businesses and commercial and real estate loans. Hanmi also offers trade-finance products. The bank has several lending offices outside California and plans to expand outside the state mainly through acquisitions. The Bank's revenues are derived from interest and fees on loans, interest, and dividends on the securities portfolio, service charges on deposit accounts, and sales of SBA loans.

Hanmi Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Hanmi Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hanmi Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanmi Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanmi Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Hanmi Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HAFC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 JonesTrading Maintains Buy Nov 2021 DA Davidson Upgrades Neutral Buy Mar 2021 JonesTrading Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HAFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.