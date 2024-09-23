The Analyst Verdict: GoDaddy In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GoDaddy, revealing an average target of $171.91, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.62% increase from the previous average price target of $155.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of GoDaddy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $172.00 $160.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $170.00 - Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $186.00 $170.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $170.00 $158.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $150.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $158.00 $158.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $143.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Discovering GoDaddy: A Closer Look

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

GoDaddy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, GoDaddy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.29% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 51.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, GoDaddy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDDY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.