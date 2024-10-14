The Analyst Verdict: Globus Medical In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $80.43, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.43% increase from the previous average price target of $75.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Globus Medical among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $78.00 $76.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $78.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Globus Medical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Globus Medical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globus Medical analyst ratings.

Get to Know Globus Medical Better

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Breaking Down Globus Medical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 115.93% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

