The Analyst Verdict: GLOBALFOUNDRIES In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $56.83, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 9.55% from the previous average price target of $62.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of GLOBALFOUNDRIES's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $71.00 $77.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GLOBALFOUNDRIES compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GLOBALFOUNDRIES's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GLOBALFOUNDRIES's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GLOBALFOUNDRIES analyst ratings.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GlobalFoundries is a top-five contract semiconductor manufacturer globally. It was originally the manufacturing arm of Advanced Micro Devices before it was spun out in 2009. The foundry sells chips into a range of end markets including smartphones, PCs, Internet of Things, data centers, automotive, industrial, and so on, but primarily focuses on more mature process technologies. Until 2021, the firm was privately held by Mubadala Investment, the sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates. GlobalFoundries merged with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in 2009 and acquired IBM's chipmaking business in 2015. GF is headquartered in Malta, New York, and employs about 12,000 people.

Financial Milestones: GLOBALFOUNDRIES's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining GLOBALFOUNDRIES's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.54% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.5%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GLOBALFOUNDRIES's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GFS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GFS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.