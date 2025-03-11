The Analyst Verdict: Gilead Sciences In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gilead Sciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $115.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.71% increase from the previous average price target of $102.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Gilead Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $130.00 $123.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $116.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $132.00 $115.00 James Shin Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $120.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $90.00 $84.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $96.00 $85.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $105.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $84.00 $84.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $113.00 $87.00

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

A Deep Dive into Gilead Sciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Gilead Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.56%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, Gilead Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

