The Analyst Verdict: General Motors In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 4 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for General Motors, revealing an average target of $49.25, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has decreased by 0.63% from the previous average price target of $49.56.

A clear picture of General Motors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $61.00 $53.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $42.00 $47.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Announces Market Perform $53.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $33.00 $34.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $53.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $58.00 Anindya Das Nomura Announces Reduce $34.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $34.00 $32.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $46.00 Patrick Hummel UBS Raises Buy $64.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

