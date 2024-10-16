The Analyst Verdict: GeneDx Hldgs In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Analysts' ratings for GeneDx Hldgs (NASDAQ:WGS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $43.5, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has increased by 18.21% from the previous average price target of $36.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of GeneDx Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $54.00 $32.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $34.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $50.00 $46.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Bill Bonello Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $46.00 $43.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00

Delving into GeneDx Hldgs's Background

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets. It has two segments GeneDx, which derives maximum revenue and Legacy Sema4 diagnostics.

Financial Insights: GeneDx Hldgs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GeneDx Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GeneDx Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GeneDx Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -14.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, GeneDx Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

