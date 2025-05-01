The Analyst Verdict: Ford Motor In The Eyes Of 13 Experts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Ford Motor (NYSE:F), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ford Motor, revealing an average target of $10.04, a high estimate of $15.50, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 14.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $11.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ford Motor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Announces Neutral $10.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Lowers Underperform $7.00 $9.40 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $11.00 $13.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $11.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $10.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $8.00 $9.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $15.50 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ford Motor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ford Motor analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ford Motor Better

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Financial Milestones: Ford Motor's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

