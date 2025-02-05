The Analyst Verdict: FMC In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of FMC (NYSE:FMC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FMC, presenting an average target of $56.64, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A decline of 16.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of FMC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $48.00 $61.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $62.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $70.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $47.00 $78.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $55.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Maintains Overweight $65.00 $65.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $61.00 $63.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $79.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $66.00 $75.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $55.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FMC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FMC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

FMC is a pure-play global crop protection company with a fairly balanced product portfolio across geographies and crop exposure. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop protection companies and focuses on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: FMC's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FMC's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.88. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

