The Analyst Verdict: Fluor In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Fluor (NYSE:FLR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $56.56, with a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. A 4.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fluor. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $45.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $46.00 $58.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $59.00 $60.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $66.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $62.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fluor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Fluor's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Fluor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fluor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 60.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

