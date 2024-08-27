The Analyst Verdict: First Watch Restaurant Gr In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.43, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.69%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of First Watch Restaurant Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Brooks Benchmark Announces Buy $23.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $27.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $29.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $18.00 $21.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $18.00 $22.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Watch Restaurant Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into First Watch Restaurant Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Watch Restaurant Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering First Watch Restaurant Gr: A Closer Look

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

Financial Insights: First Watch Restaurant Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Watch Restaurant Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FWRG

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FWRG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.