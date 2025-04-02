The Analyst Verdict: First Busey In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.57, along with a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A 4.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $29.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Busey by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Lowers Outperform $27.00 $29.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $26.00 $26.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $28.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $28.00 $32.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Busey. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Busey compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Busey's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Busey Better

First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company, whose subsidiaries provides retail and commercial banking services, remittance processing, and offers financial products and services with banking centers in Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana. The company's operations are managed through three operating segments consisting of Banking, FirsTech and Wealth Management. The banking segment generates a vast majority of its revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of First Busey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Busey showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.88% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Busey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Busey's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Busey's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Busey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

