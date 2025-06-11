The Analyst Verdict: Femasys In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 5.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Femasys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Catherine Novack Jones Trading Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $15.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Femasys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Femasys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Femasys Better

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company's mission is to provide women with minimally invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics. Its product portfolio includes FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination, an infertility treatment; FemVue, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment via ultrasound; FemBloc, a clinical product candidate being developed as a permanent birth control; FemCerv, a tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis; and FemCath and FemChec. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and rest from international markets.

Femasys: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Femasys's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Femasys's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1727.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Femasys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -274.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Femasys's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -45.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Femasys's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

