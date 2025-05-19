The Analyst Verdict: FedEx In The Eyes Of 21 Experts

Analysts' ratings for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 21 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 2 0 1 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $286.9, a high estimate of $354.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has decreased by 8.89% from the previous average price target of $314.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of FedEx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $260.00 $275.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $272.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $305.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $260.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $267.00 $305.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $305.00 $317.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $350.00 $365.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $280.00 $323.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $331.00 $350.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $275.00 $330.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $275.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $300.00 $320.00 Rick Paterson Loop Capital Lowers Sell $221.00 $283.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $290.00 $320.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $354.00 $364.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Buy $272.00 $295.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $317.00 $347.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Announces Buy $305.00 - Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $320.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $323.00 $372.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FedEx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into FedEx's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Discovering FedEx: A Closer Look

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: FedEx's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): FedEx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.