The Analyst Verdict: FedEx In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FedEx, presenting an average target of $318.8, a high estimate of $359.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Marking an increase of 3.38%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $308.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of FedEx by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Announces Buy $334.00 - John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $335.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $335.00 $300.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $300.00 $275.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $327.00 $303.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $359.00 $296.00 Daniel Imbro Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $339.00 $318.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $333.00 $316.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $210.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $340.00 Garrett Holland Baird Raises Outperform $340.00 $325.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $300.00 $325.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $318.00 $351.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $275.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to FedEx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FedEx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FedEx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into FedEx's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FedEx

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FedEx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.82% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: FedEx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, FedEx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FDX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.