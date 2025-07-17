The Analyst Verdict: Evolent Health In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Evolent Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 4.35% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $13.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evolent Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $13.00 $13.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Evolent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Evolent Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Evolent Health's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -14.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVH

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for EVH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.