The Analyst Verdict: Evolent Health In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.81, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 17.45% from the previous average price target of $17.94.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evolent Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|------------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$15.00 | |Anne Samuel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $12.00|$13.00 | |Constantine Davides |Citizens Capital Markets|Raises |Market Outperform| $13.00|$12.00 | |Jessica Tassan |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $16.00|$17.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Constantine Davides |JMP Securities |Maintains |Market Outperform| $12.00|$12.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Anne Samuel |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $13.00|$15.00 | |Jeff Jones |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $18.00|$28.00 | |Richard Close |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $16.00|$23.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $15.00|$20.00 | |Jeff Garro |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $12.00|$16.00 | |Kevin Caliendo |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$27.00 | |Ryan MacDonald |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Sean Dodge |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $17.00|$20.00 | |Jailendra Singh |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $20.00|$24.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Evolent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Evolent Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Evolent Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Evolent Health Better

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Evolent Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evolent Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.71.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EVH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for EVH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.