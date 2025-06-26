The Analyst Verdict: Equinix In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Ratings for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $1021.6, a high estimate of $1200.00, and a low estimate of $837.00. Experiencing a 0.21% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1023.70.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Equinix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Cusick JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $935.00 $975.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $837.00 $834.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $986.00 $990.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $990.00 $970.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $1200.00 $1200.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $1050.00 $1030.00 Michael Elias TD Securities Raises Buy $1018.00 $978.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $1030.00 $1040.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $970.00 $1020.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equinix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equinix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equinix compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equinix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equinix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Equinix's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equinix analyst ratings.

Get to Know Equinix Better

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 71 markets worldwide. It generates 44% of total revenue in the Americas, 35% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 21% in Asia-Pacific. The firm has more than 10,000 customers, including 2,100 network providers, that are dispersed over five verticals: cloud and IT services, content providers, network and mobile services, financial services, and enterprise. About 70% of Equinix's revenue comes from renting space to tenants and related services, and more than 15% comes from interconnection. Equinix operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Equinix

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Equinix's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equinix's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equinix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.96%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Equinix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQIX

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jun 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.