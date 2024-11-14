The Analyst Verdict: EPR Props In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 3.7% from the previous average price target of $47.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EPR Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $48.00 - Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $47.00 $45.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $45.00 $42.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EPR Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPR Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EPR Props Better

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EPR Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EPR Props faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.79% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: EPR Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

