The Analyst Verdict: EnLink Midstream In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $15.75, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.53% increase from the previous average price target of $14.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of EnLink Midstream's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $15.00 $15.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $16.00 $15.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EnLink Midstream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EnLink Midstream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of EnLink Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EnLink Midstream's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into EnLink Midstream's Background

EnLink Midstream LLC is an integrated midstream company. The company's operating segment includes Permian; North Texas; Oklahoma; Louisiana and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Louisiana segment. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets.

Understanding the Numbers: EnLink Midstream's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EnLink Midstream's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.18% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EnLink Midstream's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EnLink Midstream's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: EnLink Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

