The Analyst Verdict: Elanco Animal Health In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Elanco Animal Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $15.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 3.39%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $14.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Elanco Animal Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Elanco Animal Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Elanco Animal Health analyst ratings.

Delving into Elanco Animal Health's Background

Elanco Animal Health is an animal health company that is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharma products for companion and food animals. It spun off from Eli Lilly in 2018 and acquired Janssen Animal Health in 2011, Novartis Animal Health in 2014, Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica in 2017, and Bayer Animal Health in 2020. The company's operations are conducted globally, and it sells its products in over 90 countries. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Elanco Animal Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Elanco Animal Health's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Elanco Animal Health's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elanco Animal Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Elanco Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

