The Analyst Verdict: Editas Medicine In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Editas Medicine, revealing an average target of $9.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 32.14% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Editas Medicine among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Liisa Bayko Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $15.00 Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $7.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Editas Medicine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Editas Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Editas Medicine's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Editas Medicine analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Editas Medicine: A Closer Look

Editas Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage genome editing company dedicated to developing potentially transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing genome editing technology.

Financial Insights: Editas Medicine

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Editas Medicine's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -88.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Editas Medicine's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5458.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Editas Medicine's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -19.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Editas Medicine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Editas Medicine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EDIT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Chardan Capital Maintains Buy Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for EDIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.