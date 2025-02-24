The Analyst Verdict: Ecolab In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ecolab, revealing an average target of $294.33, a high estimate of $313.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. Observing a 3.88% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $283.33.

The standing of Ecolab among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $310.00 $270.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $257.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $313.00 $295.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $307.00 $285.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $305.00 $290.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $263.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $294.00 $306.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $270.00 $305.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $290.00 $279.00

Discovering Ecolab: A Closer Look

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ecolab

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ecolab's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.17% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecolab's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

