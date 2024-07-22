The Analyst Verdict: EastGroup Props In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $182.67, along with a high estimate of $208.00 and a low estimate of $172.00. Highlighting a 3.63% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $189.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of EastGroup Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $208.00 $162.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $175.00 $185.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $172.00 $190.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $183.00 $190.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $175.00 $195.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $178.00 $198.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $175.00 $181.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $215.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $178.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into EastGroup Props's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EastGroup Props analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

EastGroup Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EastGroup Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EGP

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EGP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.