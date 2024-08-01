The Analyst Verdict: DuPont de Nemours In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.67, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 12.99% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $85.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DuPont de Nemours is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $92.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $94.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Buy $98.00 $93.00 Duffy Fischer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $81.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $85.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $83.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $103.00 $80.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $100.00 $83.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Raises Buy $101.00 $78.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into DuPont de Nemours's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DuPont de Nemours analyst ratings.

Get to Know DuPont de Nemours Better

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to separate the company into three companies going forward, one focused on electronics, one focused on water, and one with more diversified end market exposure. We expect the separations will occur by mid-2026.

DuPont de Nemours: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, DuPont de Nemours adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.