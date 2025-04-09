The Analyst Verdict: DuPont de Nemours In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.1, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Highlighting a 5.81% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $99.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of DuPont de Nemours's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $81.00|$105.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $74.00|$95.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $76.00|$101.00 | |Joshua Spector |UBS |Raises |Buy | $103.00|$102.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $95.00|$88.00 | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $112.00|$105.00 | |Duffy Fischer |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $89.00|$85.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $105.00|$107.00 | |John McNulty |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $105.00|$107.00 | |Stephen Tusa |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $101.00|$104.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DuPont de Nemours. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of DuPont de Nemours's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DuPont de Nemours analyst ratings.

Discovering DuPont de Nemours: A Closer Look

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, water, construction, safety and protection, automotive, and healthcare industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025.

Understanding the Numbers: DuPont de Nemours's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DuPont de Nemours's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.82%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DuPont de Nemours's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

