The Analyst Verdict: Duolingo In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $394.17, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $370.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.6% from the previous average price target of $373.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Duolingo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $410.00 $408.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Hold $370.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $385.00 $370.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Raises Overweight $400.00 $360.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Neutral $375.00 $355.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $425.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Duolingo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Duolingo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Duolingo analyst ratings.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include The Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has three predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test.

Understanding the Numbers: Duolingo's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Duolingo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.94% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duolingo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, Duolingo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DUOL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DUOL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.