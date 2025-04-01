The Analyst Verdict: Dow In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Dow (NYSE:DOW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dow and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $44.22, accompanied by a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 12.14% from the previous average price target of $50.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Dow's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $46.00 $53.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $40.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $41.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $46.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $48.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $59.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $53.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dow's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Dow's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dow

Dow Inc is a diversified chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a key producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets. The Company conducts its operations through six businesses, which are organized into segments, such as Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates &and Infrastructure and Performance Materials and Coatings. Packaging and Specialty.

Understanding the Numbers: Dow's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Dow faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.03% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Dow faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for DOW

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

